Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JJ4U | ISIN: LU0633102719 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SO
Tradegate
05.04.24
10:58 Uhr
3,479 Euro
+0,040
+1,16 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3893,49811:22
3,3983,49311:17
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 09:48
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Samsonite collaboration with BOSS reveals a brand-new campaign to embark travellers on an extraordinary voyage with its unique aluminium luggage capsule

OUDENAARDE, Belgium, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS and Samsonite launch the new "Departures" campaign to highlight its capsule luggage collection which radiates a shared passion for premium quality, innovation, and timeless design with a distinctive twist.

The BOSS | Samsonite collaboration reveals a brand-new campaign with its unique aluminium luggage

This campaign is brought to life in an unexpected way thanks to a specially crafted set where stylish travellers don't merely board a plane, but an oversized suitcase, illustrating the limitless possibilities of this unique collaboration.

BOSS | Samsonite luggage perfectly blends style and functionality to let travellers experience the joy and spontaneity of travelling, with boldness and confidence.

Watch the campaign video here

The design of the BOSS | Samsonite capsule seamlessly complements BOSS' most recent collections, resonating with the BOSS ethos of self-determination and sophisticated tailoring.

Designed for fashion-forward travellers, the BOSS | Samsonite collection will appeal to those who have a passion for exploration, but refuse to compromise on style.

The sleek BOSS | Samsonite collection made of high-quality aluminium - is embellished with an anodized signature BOSS monogram pattern. This precise process embeds the tone-on-tone black motif in the aluminium shells, ensuring a pristine, long-lasting, and unique finish.

The suitcases soft-textured interior linings feature the iconic BOSS camel colour and prominent BOSS branding. Spacious compartments with adjustable packing straps allow travellers to pack and organise their belongings with ease. The collection's distinctive tailored look is further enhanced through co-branded leather handles which feature throughout.

The captivating suitcases will be available in limited edition in selected BOSS and Samsonite stores, and on the brands' respective websites. The collection offers a choice of four models, including a cabin, two check-in suitcases, and a trunk.

Discover the capsule here: https://www.samsonite.co.uk/boss_samsonite/

CEO Samsonite - Kyle Gendreau

We are thrilled to collaborate with BOSS as both brands are committed to delivering high-performance products achieved through extensive research, exceptional quality, engineering, and craftsmanship.

Vice President Samsonite Europe - Gianpaolo Sala

Through this partnership, we could develop a product that excels in quality and details definition, meeting the needs of even the most demanding travellers. The BOSS | Samsonite collection can be found exclusively in the best Samsonite and BOSS stores as well as on the official brand websites around the globe.

Access Press Toolkit: here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380214/BOSS_Samsonite_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsonite-collaboration-with-boss-reveals-a-brand-new-campaign-to-embark-travellers-on-an-extraordinary-voyage-with-its-unique-aluminium-luggage-capsule-302109476.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.