BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2024 - The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand has issued formal guidelines to both local and international investors regarding the practice of preventing and suppressing corruption in doing business and among government officials with an objective to reduce corruption in the country.
Additionally, according to a survey by the NACC, Thai and foreign investors foresee that the highest risk for doing business that could lead to corruption is 'delays in providing services' by civil servants. Officials could demand money or other items or other kinds of benefits in exchange for faster service. This is a channel of corruption due to investors generally requiring speed in dealing with government agencies. Most are willing to pay in exchange for saving their time.
In Thailand, the main causes of corruption are the investment application system that has a lot of documents, needs to contact many agencies, and time consumption, while the information linking system of government agencies is not so effective. The controlling and inspection system is not able to cover the entire system, while some government officials, who provide services, lack morality and integrity in work, and there is a foster system in some agencies.
NACC's secretary-general added that one of the most efficient ways to prevent corruption is the adoption of information technology systems in the business approval process. This will reduce conflict of interest, while will also help facilitate an application for various licenses with transparency.
In addition, the implementation of the Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) system, assessing the integrity and transparency of government agencies' operations is also used as a positive assessment tool as a measure to prevent corruption and as a mechanism to raise awareness for government agencies to operate transparently and with integrity.
In terms of private business, the NACC has encouraged the private sector to become the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC) and participate in monitoring the performance of the public sector.
*This press release translation is funded by the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
