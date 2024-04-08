Tobii Dynavox AB: Caroline Henricson appointed as Chief Commercial Officer for Tobii Dynavox

Tobii Dynavox AB (Publ) today announced the appointment of Caroline Henricson as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and new member of the Executive Management Team. She will assume the position April 15, 2024.

The new Chief Commercial Officer role will expand and complement Tobii Dynavox's current executive management team . In her role as CCO, Caroline will be responsible for the following areas:

Acapela Group (synthetic voice solutions) and Rehadapt (mounting solutions for assistive technology), Tobii Dynavox's market leading stand-alone subsidiaries

(synthetic voice solutions) and (mounting solutions for assistive technology), Tobii Dynavox's market leading stand-alone subsidiaries Mergers and acquisitions

Overall company strategy

"We are thrilled to welcome Caroline to our leadership team," said Fredrik Ruben, CEO of Tobii Dynavox. "Caroline will be a great fit, with her personality and drive combined with valuable experiences and expertise. The appointment of Caroline further strengthens our ability to grow and pursue our vision of a world where everyone can communicate."

"I am excited to join Tobii Dynavox team and to contribute to the growth of the company and its meaningful, life-changing mission. I look forward to bringing my experience from a range of strategic topics in the healthcare and public sectors from across Europe," said Caroline Henricson.

Caroline Henricson holds a MSc from Stockholm School of Economics and brings over 15 years of experience in management consulting from McKinsey & Company, the last five years as Partner and leader of Nordic Social, Healthcare and Public sector practice.

Tobii Dynavox is the global leader in assistive communication. Our custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. To date, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have benefited from our integrated solutions, which include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, special education tools, training, and dedicated support. Using AI-based speech synthesis, we offer users a personalized voice identity in over 30 languages, for children and adults. We offer an extensive funding support system to reach as many people as possible. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii Dynavox employs over 600 people with offices in the US, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, France and China, and reselling partners in 60+ countries. For more information, please visit our website: Tobii Dynavox Investor Relations