Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 08-Apr-2024 / 09:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit DATE: April 08, 2024 Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 15/02/2024 and 16/02/2024 It was announced with our Bank's public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on February 14, 2024, the Board of Directors has resolved to, subject to market conditions, issue bond or other borrowing instruments up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on February 16, 2024. It was announced in the weekly-bulletin of the CMB numbered 2024/18 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 314230 EQS News ID: 1875397 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

