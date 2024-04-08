Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
08.04.24
10:14 Uhr
1,960 Euro
+0,200
+11,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.04.2024 | 10:40
107 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
08-Apr-2024 / 09:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
DATE: April 08, 2024 
 
 
 
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 15/02/2024 and 16/02/2024 
 
It was announced with our Bank's public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on February 14, 
2024, the Board of Directors has resolved to, subject to market conditions, issue bond or other borrowing instruments 
up to USUSD6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and 
maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market 
conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application 
process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on February 16, 2024. It was 
announced in the weekly-bulletin of the CMB numbered 2024/18 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by 
the CMB. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 314230 
EQS News ID:  1875397 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2024 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
