DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 08-Apr-2024 / 09:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified by Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, of the following changes in his interests in the Company's share capital: i. the Trustees of a family trust of which the children of Sir James are beneficiaries as to one third, have agreed to sell 1,292,300 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each and 37,066 'C' Ordinary Shares of 40p each to a family member related to Sir James; and ii. Sir James has been gifted 14,500 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each from a family trust in which he had no beneficial interest or acted as a trustee which has now been wound up. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 8 April 2024 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sir James Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 'C' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP0.60 1,292,300 GBP6.06 37,066 c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP1,000,000 Aggregated information 1,292,300 'B' Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated volume 37,066 'C' Ordinary Shares Price GBP1,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 04/04/2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sir James Fuller 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBPnil 14,500 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume N/A - single transaction Price GBPnil e) Date of the transaction 05/04/2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 314231 EQS News ID: 1875439 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2024 04:32 ET (08:32 GMT)