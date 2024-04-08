Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
08.04.24
08:06 Uhr
6,850 Euro
+0,050
+0,74 %
08.04.2024 | 11:04
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
08-Apr-2024 / 09:31 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
The Company has been notified by Sir James Fuller, Non-Executive Director, of the following changes in his interests in 
the Company's share capital: 
 
 i. the Trustees of a family trust of which the children of Sir James are beneficiaries as to one third, have 
  agreed to sell 1,292,300 'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each and 37,066 'C' Ordinary Shares of 40p each to a family 
  member related to Sir James; and 
ii. Sir James has been gifted 14,500 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each from a family trust in which he had no 
  beneficial interest or acted as a trustee which has now been wound up. 
 
Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notifications. 
 
This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
Enquiries to: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
8 April 2024 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                   Sir James Fuller 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                              Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                      Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                            Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
 
                                             213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                            'B' Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
                                            'C' Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                            Unlisted 
 
                                            Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                            Price      Volume 
                                            GBP0.60      1,292,300 
                                            GBP6.06      37,066 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
                                            GBP1,000,000 
       Aggregated information 
                                            1,292,300 'B' Ordinary Shares 
d)      Aggregated volume                             37,066 'C' Ordinary Shares 
 
       Price                                   GBP1,000,000 
e)      Date of the transaction                          04/04/2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                         Outside a trading venue

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Sir James Fuller 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Non-Executive 
                                                 Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 'A' Ordinary Shares 
                                                 of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                 GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                                 Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBPnil   14,500 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
d)      Aggregated volume                                  N/A - single 
                                                 transaction 
       Price                                        GBPnil 
e)      Date of the transaction                               05/04/2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                              Outside a trading 
                                                 venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  314231 
EQS News ID:  1875439 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2024 04:32 ET (08:32 GMT)

