Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYY7 | ISIN: SE0009997018 | Ticker-Symbol: 4H3A
Frankfurt
08.04.24
08:13 Uhr
39,380 Euro
-1,700
-4,14 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HMS NETWORKS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HMS NETWORKS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,86040,32011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2024 | 11:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HMS Networks AB: Chief Commercial Officer to leave HMS Networks

The Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Hans Larsson, has today decided to leave HMS Networks for new challenges outside the company.

"Hans Larsson started as our CCO at HMS in 2017. He has been a valued member of the Corporate Management Team and played a central role in building and expanding a highly successful commercial organization. I want to thank Hans for his great contributions to the development of HMS during this period and wish him all the best for the future," says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.

Hans Larsson will stay with HMS until June 20.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1 200 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023 and is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

Attachment

  • Chief Commercial Officer to leave HMS Networks (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e2ab7018-ed60-436f-b479-d6f9d5d7053f)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.