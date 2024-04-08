TwentyFour Income Fund - Directors Dealing
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
Date: 8 April 2024
Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Subject:Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons
8 April 2024
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
|a)
|Name
|Joanne Fintzen
|b)
|Position / status
|Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
|c)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|2.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary sharesGG00B90J5Z95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated informationAggregated volumePrice
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|05/04/2024
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|g)
|Currency
|GBP - British Pound
Following these acquisitions, Mrs Fintzen's total holding will be 86,260 shares in the Company.
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001