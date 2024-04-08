Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 12:00
TwentyFour Income Fund - Directors Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

Date: 8 April 2024
Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Subject:Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

8 April 2024

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameJoanne Fintzen
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary sharesGG00B90J5Z95
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.042547,722
d)Aggregated informationAggregated volumePriceN/A
e)Date of the transaction05/04/2024
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mrs Fintzen's total holding will be 86,260 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001


