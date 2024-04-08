Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2024

  • Net asset value on March 31, 2024, was SEK 166.8 bn, or SEK 386 per share. During the first quarter, net asset value increased by 11%, corresponding to SEK 38 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 8% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first quarter, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.9 bn, of which SEK 0.3 bn in Sandvik, SEK 0.3 bn in Volvo and SEK 0.3 bn in SCA.
2024 2023 2023
March 31 March 31 Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn 166,794 138,305 150,252
Net asset value per share, SEK 386 320 348
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 368.10 279.20 328.30
Debt-equities ratio 1% 4% 5%
2024 2023 2023
SEK mn Jan - March Jan - March Jan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK 38.25 27.35 62.15
Dividend income 7,258 2,832 6,418
Dividend paid - - 3,131
Equities portfolio:
Purchases 887 432 2,854
Sales - - -

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 11:00 a.m. CEST on April 8, 2024.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
