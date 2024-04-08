Canoo Inc.: Canoo Further Expands its International Market Presence through the Red Sea Global Partnership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Justin, TX and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, announced its innovative electric vehicles will be used in a pilot program by Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA.

Red Sea Global will pilot Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle (LV), Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV) 190, and the Bulldog pickup truck. The Canoo vehicles will be piloted for travel between Red Sea Global's international airport, its various resorts, facilities, and excursions. This trial will help tailor Canoo's zero-emission vehicles to RSG's use cases and mobility needs.

Canoo's premium LV will provide transportation for guests traveling between Red Sea International Airport (RSI) and its resorts and residential properties. Likewise, Canoo's LDV 190 can help with the movement of guest luggage items between RSI and the various properties. Canoo's Bulldog fits the use case and needs of RSG's experience companies, Akun, WAMA, and Galaxea, for transporting guests to their various excursions.

"Red Sea Global is an inspiring development illustrating the Crown Prince's Vision 2030 goal to responsibly diversify its economy in an eco-friendly way. This resort will further transform the Kingdom showing the world the beauty of the Red Sea, which is a cornerstone of his vision. If you've been there in the last few years you would marvel at the scale and pace that his team has progressed the project with unique experiences." said Tony Aquila, Investor, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Canoo. "This pilot is an important step in further aligning our product portfolio to deliver climate-friendly, all-terrain, and climatic-conditioned versions of our platform. We are excited and honored to return to this important region with our first Red Sea edition pilot vehicles!"

"When we first laid out our vision of regenerative tourism, we knew that not all of the solutions we'd need to achieve our goals yet existed. That is why we seek to work with forward-thinking partners who are pioneering the technology that could help us in the fight against climate change. Canoo is an innovator in the world of clean mobility and we're proud to be putting their ideas and technology to the test at our unique destinations," said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOEV) mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with their pioneering technologies, unique design, and business model that spans multiple owners across the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Canoo designed a modular electric platform that is purpose-built to maximize the vehicle interior space and is customizable for all owners in the vehicle lifecycle, to support a wide range of business and consumer applications. Canoo has teams in California, Texas, Oklahoma, and Michigan. For more information, visit www.canoo.com and investors.canoo.com.

About Red Sea Global

Red Sea Global (RSG - www.redseaglobal.com) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

It is a vertically integrated real estate developer with a diverse portfolio across tourism, residential, experiences, infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and services. This includes the luxury regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea, which began welcoming guests in 2023, and AMAALA, which remains on track to welcome first guests in 2025.

A third destination, Thuwal Private Retreat, will open this year, and RSG has also been entrusted with refurbishment works at Al Wajh Airport, focused on upgrading the existing terminal and infrastructure, and building a new international terminal.

RSG is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's ambition to diversify its economy. Across its growing portfolio of destinations, subsidiaries and businesses, RSG seeks to lead the world towards a more sustainable future, showing how responsible development can uplift communities, drive economies, and enhance the environment.

