Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus:
WKN: A3E2AU | ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93 | Ticker-Symbol: DG20
Tradegate
08.04.24
09:40 Uhr
11,870 Euro
-0,040
-0,34 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
11,73011,96014:05
ACCESSWIRE
08.04.2024 | 13:02
70 Leser
Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor meetings and conferences:

  • Mizuho Investor Meetings - Tuesday, April 9th, Chicago

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

  • Bank of America Investor Meetings - Wednesday, April 17th, New York City

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP- IR & Corporate Communications)

  • Mizuho Investor Meetings - Wednesday, April 24th, Houston

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

  • Citi Energy & Climate Technology Conference - Wednesday, May 15th, Boston

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

Presentation-related materials are available on the Company's website: https://ir.div.energy/presentations

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC

+1 973 856 2757

Doug Kris

dkris@dgoc.com

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

www.div.energy

FTI Consulting

dec@fticonsulting.com

U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
