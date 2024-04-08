Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Engagement

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") announces plans for members of its management team to participate in the following upcoming investor meetings and conferences:

Mizuho Investor Meetings - Tuesday, April 9th, Chicago

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

Bank of America Investor Meetings - Wednesday, April 17th, New York City

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP- IR & Corporate Communications)

Mizuho Investor Meetings - Wednesday, April 24th, Houston

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

Citi Energy & Climate Technology Conference - Wednesday, May 15th, Boston

Rusty Hutson (CEO), Brad Gray (CFO) and Douglas Kris (SVP-IR & Corporate Communications)

Presentation-related materials are available on the Company's website: https://ir.div.energy/presentations

