Ivanhoe Electric Inc.: Lara Sims Joins Ivanhoe Electric as Vice President, Health and Safety

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(TSX:IE) President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin is pleased to announce that Lara Sims will join the Company as the Vice President, Health and Safety commencing April 8th, 2024.

Ms. Sims is an experienced leader with over 20 years in the mining industry developing and managing Health and Safety strategies for several large-scale mining operations across the United States. Ms. Sims specializes in Health and Safety Standards, Staff Management, Loss Prevention, and Strategic Continuous Improvements. Prior to joining Ivanhoe Electric, Ms. Sims established Sims 360, a consulting business based in Yerington, Nevada, focused on building and implementing adaptive Health and Safety frameworks for over twenty mines in the United States. Her previous work experience includes time with Rio Tinto, Ouray Silver Mines, Oceana Gold and Nevada Copper.

Ms. Sims holds a Technical Master's Degree in Safety Sciences from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, she is the 2024 Communications Chair for the Health and Safety division of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME). Ms. Sims is also a Certified Mine Safety Professional (CMSP) from the International Academy of Mine Safety and Health (IAMSH) through the SME and participates in the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI) Academy through the University of Nevada in Reno.

Mr. Melvin commented: "We are pleased to welcome Lara to Ivanhoe Electric's executive management team. Lara brings a wealth of experience as a leader in Health and Safety in the mining industry, and she will be a tremendous asset to our Company. The health and safety of our employees and those in the communities in which we operate are our highest priorities. We are fortunate to have Lara leading our Health and Safety team, and I look forward to working with her to ensure we uphold the highest standards."

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a U.S. company that combines advanced mineral exploration technologies with electric metals exploration projects predominantly located in the United States. We use our accurate and powerful TyphoonTM geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc., to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, vanadium, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of electric metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as other exploration projects in the United States, we intend to support United States supply chain independence by finding and delivering the critical metals necessary for the electrification of the economy. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company Ma'aden to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com.

Contact Information

Lucy Chitilian, CFA, Director, Investor Relations

Email: Lucy.Chitilian@IvanhoeElectric.com

Phone: 1-520-602-7536

Follow us on Twitter/X

Ivanhoe Electric's Executive Chairman Robert Friedland: @robert_ivanhoe

Ivanhoe Electric: @ivanhoeelectric

Ivanhoe Electric's investor relations website located at www.ivanhoeelectric.com should be considered Ivanhoe Electric's recognized distribution channel for purposes of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation FD.

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com