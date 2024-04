Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQWN) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement ("Financing") raising a total of $1,760,119.51.

Pacific Ridge intends to use the proceeds raised from this Financing for general working capital and for exploration at Pacific Ridge's flagship Kliyul copper-gold project as well as for exploration at the Company's other copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia.

"I would like to thank everyone that participated in the financing," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "With gold trading at all-time highs, and copper trading north of US$4.00 lb., there has never been a better time to have exposure to one of B.C.'s leading copper-gold exploration companies. We are excited to continue advancing our highly prospective portfolio of copper-gold porphyry projects in such a robust commodity market."

In this second tranche, the Company issued 1,058,750 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $84,700. In the first tranche (see news release dated March 25, 2024), Pacific Ridge issued 12,072,500 NFT Units for gross proceeds of $965,800 and also issued 7,469,679 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.095 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $709,619.51, which included an oversubscription of 1,159,139 FT Units ($110,118.21).

Each NFT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one Warrant. Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.12 any time for a period of two years. The securities issued in the second tranche are subject to a hold period ending on August 6, 2024. The Company paid finder's fees totalling $4,362 in connection with this tranche of the Financing. The Financing and payment of finder's fees are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2024, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

An insider of the Company, through a company controlled by him, subscribed for 150,000 NFT Units in this tranche of the Financing. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Financing by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Director Resignation

Borden Putnam III has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. Pacific Ridge would like to thank Mr. Putnam for his services and contributions to the Company.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship asset is its 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Terrane close to existing infrastructure. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Chuchi copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are located in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

