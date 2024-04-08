Enables customers to accelerate delivery of AI-ready data and easily implement RAG with enterprise data to expand generative AI use cases

GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT, Booth 1362 - Denodo, a leader in data management, announced a new integration of the Denodo Platform with Google Cloud's Vertex AI as part of its partnership. Powered by data virtualization, the Denodo Platform will work with Google Cloud to empower joint customers to drive innovative solutions by combining advanced logical data management capabilities with cutting-edge generative AI services while providing access to state-of-the-art large language models (LLM). To learn more see the demo or meet Denodo at the event in booth number 1362.

"Google Cloud and Denodo's innovative technologies enable us to provide better and faster insights while freeing up valuable time and resources for our team," said Dan Young, chief data architect at Indiana University. "We recognized early on the transformative potential that can be realized by combining Denodo's data management platform with Google Cloud's generative AI solutions and, in particular, their large language model capabilities which empower our academic community by accelerating cutting-edge research and advancing the success of our students."

Enterprises across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and higher education, are actively seeking to transform their businesses by leveraging the power of generative AI. This integration provides an opportunity for organizations to drive real transformation by enabling access to Gemini models and the ability to develop exciting new services and applications.

"Generative AI can significantly improve how businesses operate and benefit virtually every industry," said Ritika Suri, Technology Partnerships director, at Google Cloud. "By utilizing Google Cloud's leading gen AI capabilities, Denodo can help customers unlock new insights that help them improve operations and be more productive."

Google Cloud accelerates an organizations' ability to digitally transform their business by combining its strong infrastructure platform, industry solutions, and expertise. Coupled with the power of Google Cloud's generative AI and LLMs, organizations leverage the Denodo Platform to responsibly ensure ethical considerations like bias mitigation, privacy protection, and human oversight by safely and efficiently feeding data to Vertex AI applications.

"Using Denodo's logical/semantic-model approach, enterprises across industries can integrate and manage data and apply Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques that combine the capabilities of a pre-trained large language model with external data sources," said Narayan Sundar, senior director, Strategic Alliances, Denodo. "This latest integration further sets the stage for enterprises to redefine the boundaries of innovation by unlocking new levels of business value through the power of data and generative AI. As a longtime partner of Google Cloud, we enhance the capabilities of large language models by enabling them to query authoritative and relevant data and offer nuanced responses that deliver unprecedented business insights."

