Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903998 | ISIN: US3465631097 | Ticker-Symbol: FFR
Frankfurt
08.04.24
08:13 Uhr
18,400 Euro
-0,300
-1,60 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORRESTER RESEARCH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORRESTER RESEARCH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,40018,90013:29
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 13:06
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kameleoon recognized by Forrester for its Feature Management and Experimentation platform

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The research firm and consultancy, Forrester, recognized Kameleoon in its new Feature Management and & Experimentation (FM&E) Solutions Landscape, Q1 2024.

Kameleoon one of six vendors recognized by Gartner for Feature Management

A significant player in the FM&E market, Forrester highlighted Kameleoon for its innovative approach to using real-time user data to help all experimentation teams deliver better software faster, with less risk, and for an enhanced user experience (UX).

Kameleoon enables all teams, including product managers and developers, to work together in a single, unified FM&E platform versus teams cobbling together multiple solutions for experimentation and feature management.

The single, unified approach unites business and technical teams to turn feature management into a strategic growth asset for data-driven, leading organizations.

"We offer a platform that brings product managers and developers closer to their goals, saving everyone's time and elevating the impact of their work across the business," says Fred De Todaro, Chief Product Officer at Kameleoon.

Jean-René Boidron, Kameleoon CEO, adds, "Our focus on business value and continuous investment in FM&E technology that meets the needs of advanced teams are propelling Kameleoon forward as a leader in the FM&E space. We are well-equipped to serve enterprise product and DevOps teams, offering unparalleled security, compliance, and a robust feature set that meets the high standards of our clients."

Kameleoon distinguishes itself as an integrated and unified FM&E platform, attracting product-centric buyers who value a single, unified solution for their product development and experimentation needs. Forrester's recognition of Kameleoon in the FM&E space comes shortly after Kameleoon announced the launch of Kameleoon AI Copilot, an AI suite able to scale experimentation programs and save all teams valuable time.

With its enterprise-grade capabilities, deep and broad feature set, and flexible deployment options, Kameleoon is uniquely positioned to serve organizations seeking to leverage FM&E solutions for competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit www.kameleoon.com.

About Kameleoon

Kameleoon empowers brands to build better products and digital experiences. It is the only optimization solution with Web and Feature Experimentation capabilities in a single, unified platform. Designed to pull all teams together, Kameleoon supports both product and marketing-led teams to increase their experimentation velocity and leverage their tech stacks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271640/Black_RGB_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kameleoon-recognized-by-forrester-for-its-feature-management-and-experimentation-platform-302109752.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.