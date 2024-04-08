EndaceProbe Cloud Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

Packet capture authority, Endace, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded EndaceProbe Cloud with Cloud Computing Magazine's 2024 Cloud Computing Product of the Year.

EndaceProbe Cloud records vital network evidence for cyber defense and network operations, empowering security analysts to resolve incidents quickly with a unified view of on-premise, branch and cloud assets. Continuously recording weeks or months of network traffic in Cloud environments removes a large blind spot and gives cyber security and IT teams the definitive evidence required to defend against even the most serious threats, breaches or outages.

"Endace has been the vanguard of packet capture technology for more than 20 years, and with the release of EndaceProbe Cloud, we've empowered our customers to have the same enterprise-class, always-on packet capture and deep visibility they're accustomed to from EndaceProbe, now across every part of a hybrid cloud network," said Stuart Wilson, Endace CEO. "We're honored to receive this 2024 Product of the Year award from Cloud Computing Magazine."

"Congratulations to Endace," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "EndaceProbe Cloudis truly an innovative product and isamongst the best solutions available within the past twelve months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications. I look forward to continued excellence from Endace in 2024 and beyond."

About Endace

Endace's scalable, always-on packet capture gives Network Operations and Security teams the deep visibility they need for fast, accurate incident investigation with rich forensic evidence at their fingertips from all their tools. EndaceProbes provide enterprise-class packet sniffing in on-prem, public and private cloud environments, with rapid, centralized search and one-click access to full pcap data from leading security and performance solutions (including Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Cisco, Splunk, Elastic, and many others). Analyze network traffic using a single, unified console across all on-premise, private, or public cloud infrastructure for total hybrid cloud visibility. Capture every packet. See every threat. www.endace.com

About Cloud Computing Magazine

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

Through our news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.

To discover more about how TMC can assist you in achieving your marketing goals through our events and online advertising, please visit www.tmcnet.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X by following @tmcnet.

