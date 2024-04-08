Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 8 April 2024 Edison issues flash on Media and Games Invest (M8G): Google strategic collaboration MGI - Media and Games Invest has announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that will bring all MGI's marketplaces together by mid-FY25. As well as result in the obvious scalability advantage, this collaboration should boost the effectiveness of MGI's privacy-first AI-driven products. Management anticipates it will also generate cost savings of €20m over the next four years. MGI has started the year strongly, with organic revenue growth of 18% in January and 25% in February. Q124 results are due on 30 May. With signs of recovery in the key US advertising market (70% group FY23 revenue) and an offering that fits well with the market's direction of travel with the deprecation of third-party cookies, this year has started strongly. FY24 guidance at the time of the FY23 figures was for 'meaningful double-digit' organic revenue growth, which will likely be clarified with the Q1 figures in May. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: As a content-led investor-relations business, Edison helps companies stand out and meet the right shareholders. Edison's integrated investor relations solution combines expert analyst content, digital targeting and active investor engagement. This drives liquidity and valuations by building bigger, better informed and more engaged investor audiences globally. Edison has a proven history of increasing liquidity and valuations for its clients. Edison's content can be viewed by all investors, anywhere in the world. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Fiona Orford-Williams +44 (0)20 3077 5739 media@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube http://www.youtube.com/edisonitv



