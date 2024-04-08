Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FSE: 070) ("Renegade" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of March 27, 2024, it has closed its private placement of 17,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.20 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $3,400,000 (the "Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each warrant exercisable into one additional common share for a period of three years from date of issue at a price of $0.25 per share.

All securities issued and made issuable under the Placement are subject to hold periods expiring August 6, 2024.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Placement to extinguish debt, for exploration work on the Company's exploration properties and for general working capital.

A company controlled by two directors of the Company acquired 1,250,000 Units under the Placement for a total purchase price of $250,000 and a company controlled by an officer of the Company acquired 100,000 Units under the Placement for a total purchase price of $20,000. Accordingly, the Placement is to that extent a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to, or the consideration paid by such persons, exceed $2,500,000.

The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Placement as the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing of the Offering and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. The recent completion of the acquisition of Pacton Gold Inc. extends the Company's ownership in Red Lake to over 89,600 hectares of prospective and diversified exploration properties with significant potential for gold and critical minerals on trend with the major structures hosting known gold occurrences in the Red Lake mining district today. The Company also holds a portfolio of prospective projects in Western Australia.

For further information, please contact:

Renegade Gold Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal

President, CEO and Director

info@renegadegold.com

Tel: 604-678-5308

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the intended use of proceeds from the Placement. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all requisite approvals will be received, and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

