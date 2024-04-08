JDC Group (JDC) reported FY23 results that were in line with the preliminary results published on 8 March. After a very strong Q423, JDC expects FY24 revenue growth to accelerate to c 17% (FY23: 10.0%) and EBITDA to grow by 36% (FY23: 30.2%) at the midpoint of guidance. To reach the FY25 target of €246m in revenue, JDC also needs 17% top-line growth in FY25. JDC trades at an FY25e EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.7x on our estimates, which we believe is undemanding for what is essentially a fast-scaling platform business. Our DCF provides a valuation of €34.04/share (versus €34.09/share previously).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...