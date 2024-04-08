MGI - Media and Games Invest has announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that will bring all MGI's marketplaces together by mid-FY25. As well as result in the obvious scalability advantage, this collaboration should boost the effectiveness of MGI's privacy-first AI-driven products. Management anticipates it will also generate cost savings of €20m over the next four years. MGI has started the year strongly, with organic revenue growth of 18% in January and 25% in February. Q124 results are due on 30 May.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...