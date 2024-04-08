Chinese manufacturer Longi says that its new Tera wafers offer a notable efficiency boost of approximately 0. 1% across various cell technologies. Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi Green Energy has unveiled new wafers designed for cell technologies such as tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon), heterojunction (HJT), and back-contact (BC). Wang Yichun, product R&D director for Longi's wafer division, said that Tera wafers offer comprehensive platform compatibility, high resistance consistency, and effective impurity absorption as key advantages. The manufacturer said it is currently offering ...

