Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2024 | 13:58
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Options and new Forward and Gross Return Forward Contract Terms (105/24)

As of Friday, April 12, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce:

 -- Option Contracts up to and including 24-month contracts and 24-month
   Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on three shares: NESTE, NDA FI
   and STERV:


 Share  Cash  Deriva  ISIN  Contra  Risk  Minimu Minimum Minimum Underl
    Ticker  tives      ct  Parame   m   Block  Deferra  ying 
        Symbol     Length  ter   Block  Size   l Size  Code 
                         Size  Options         
                        Forwar             
                         ds              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Neste  NESTE  NESTE FI0009  24   19   50    50   500   11708
Corpor         013296                         
 ation                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nordea NDA FI  NDAFI FI4000  24   10   500    50   2000   3060 
 Bank          297767                         
 Abp                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Stora  STERV  STE  FI0009  24   14   50    50   1000   20667
 Enso          005961                         
 Oyj R                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



 -- and Option Contracts up to and including 12-month contracts on three shares
   ELISA, SAMPO and VALMT:


 Share  Cash  Deriva  ISIN  Contra  Risk  Minimu Minimum Minimum Underl
    Ticker  tives      ct  Parame   m   Block  Deferra  ying 
        Symbol     Length  ter   Block  Size   l Size  Code 
                         Size  Options         
                        Forwar             
                         ds              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Elisa  ELISA  ELISA FI0009  12   10   50    50   500   20580
 Oyj          007884                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 Sampo  SAMPO  SAMPO FI4000  12   11   50    50   500   20661
 Oyj A         552500                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Valmet  VALMT  VALMT FI4000  12   12   50    50   500   7585 
Corpor         074984                         
 ation                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



From that date, the new contracts will be available in the exchange and
clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the
trading start date. 

Trading and clearing start date will be published minimum five trading days in
advance. 

The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class
listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated
in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. 

The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products"
that will be sent out after business on Thursday, April 11, 2024. 

References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter
B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: 

 -- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

 -- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS)

 -- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY
   RECEIPTS)


Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for:

 -- Fee Lists;

 -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On
   Request framework, and further

 -- details);

 -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection
   Quantity, Minimum Quote Size

 -- and Order Price Limit tables.


Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock
Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari
Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1210588
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.