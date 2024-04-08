NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Standardized Equity Options and new Forward and Gross Return Forward Contract Terms (105/24)

As of Friday, April 12, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce: -- Option Contracts up to and including 24-month contracts and 24-month Forward and Gross Return Forward Contracts on three shares: NESTE, NDA FI and STERV: Share Cash Deriva ISIN Contra Risk Minimu Minimum Minimum Underl Ticker tives ct Parame m Block Deferra ying Symbol Length ter Block Size l Size Code Size Options Forwar ds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Neste NESTE NESTE FI0009 24 19 50 50 500 11708 Corpor 013296 ation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea NDA FI NDAFI FI4000 24 10 500 50 2000 3060 Bank 297767 Abp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stora STERV STE FI0009 24 14 50 50 1000 20667 Enso 005961 Oyj R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- and Option Contracts up to and including 12-month contracts on three shares ELISA, SAMPO and VALMT: Share Cash Deriva ISIN Contra Risk Minimu Minimum Minimum Underl Ticker tives ct Parame m Block Deferra ying Symbol Length ter Block Size l Size Code Size Options Forwar ds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Elisa ELISA ELISA FI0009 12 10 50 50 500 20580 Oyj 007884 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sampo SAMPO SAMPO FI4000 12 11 50 50 500 20661 Oyj A 552500 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valmet VALMT VALMT FI4000 12 12 50 50 500 7585 Corpor 074984 ation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- From that date, the new contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing systems, although suspended from trading and clearing until the trading start date. Trading and clearing start date will be published minimum five trading days in advance. The deliverable instrument for all the new derivatives is the stock class listed at Nasdaq Helsinki. All the derivatives instruments will be denominated in Euro. Flexible Instruments will be offered on all of them. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Thursday, April 11, 2024. References to Exchange Rules and Regulations of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Relevant Contract Specifications for all the new products above are in Chapter B of the Rules and Regulations for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: -- B.3 FIax OPTIONS (OPTIONS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) -- B.15 FIax FORWARDS (FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) -- B.16 FIax FORWARDS (GROSS RETURN FORWARDS IN FINNISH SHARES AND DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS) Please see the Appendixes -section of Rules and Regulations for: -- Fee Lists; -- Quotation List (available Contract Terms, Strike Price Intervals, On Request framework, and further -- details); -- Market Model including, i.a. Spread Table, Market Maker Protection Quantity, Minimum Quote Size -- and Order Price Limit tables. Trading hours and trading calendar are the same as for current Single Stock Derivatives on Finnish stock classes. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jari Elo, jari.elo@nasdaq.com or telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1210588