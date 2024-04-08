AMAG Technology Announces Company Badge in Google Wallet

HAWTHORNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal Company®, today announces it will offer company badges in Google Wallet. Google Wallet is a secure and private digital wallet on Android devices that gives users quick access to their company badge.

Users can simply present their Android device to AMAG Technology's Symmetry Blue reader to unlock a door. Storing a company badge in Google Wallet allows users to keep everything protected in one place, eliminating the need to remember and carry plastic cards. If the phone needs a charge, the company badge in Google Wallet will still work.

"We are proud to offer company badges in Google Wallet and not only give Android device users easy and safe access to their offices and workspaces, but a convenient way to manage their identity," said AMAG Technology Vice President of Product Management Roland Fournier.

Company badges in Google Wallet operate with AMAG Technology's Symmetry Wallet platform and integrate with the Symmetry Access Control system.

The user receives an email via Symmetry Wallet with a link to securely authenticate their identity and add the badge to their Google Wallet. Using AMAG Technology's unique provisioning technology, users do not need to download a standalone app from the app store to add the company badge to Google Wallet, simplifying and enhancing the user experience.

Security administrators can easily provision and revoke badges across an organization to use with Symmetry Access Control, saving time and resources.

For more information, visit amag.com or contact an AMAG Technology Sales Representative.

About AMAG Technology

AMAG Technology, an Allied Universal Company, is a world leader in unified security solutions that help organizations mitigate risk, ensure compliance and provide peace of mind. AMAG Technology manufactures open solutions under the brand of Symmetry that include access control, visitor management, identity management, video management, mobile and intrusion management. AMAG Technology is headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif. with sales and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

