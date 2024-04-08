Dalet Appoints Santiago Solanas as CEO to Lead Next Era of Growth and Innovation

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, is excited to announce Santiago Solanas as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Santiago brings a wealth of experience from a 30-year career at leading technology firms, including Cisco, Sage, Oracle, IBM, and Microsoft. As the CEO of PE-backed Grupo Primavera, Santiago most recently spearheaded the successful acquisition, integration, and acceleration of 15 companies, transforming the business into the leading business management software platform in Iberia, before its combination with Cegid, a PE-backed global provider of cloud business management solutions for finance, human resources, CPA's, retail, and entrepreneurial sectors.

"Santiago's appointment marks an exciting next chapter for Dalet," says Christian Heim, Chairman of the Board, Dalet, and Partner at Long Path Partners ("LPP"). LPP led the take-private of Dalet in 2020 and is the Company's controlling shareholder. "His exemplary track record of driving transformational growth and execution is a powerful complement to Dalet's rich history of innovation and category-leading solutions. We are eager to support Dalet under Santiago's leadership to the benefit of our valued customers, employees and all stakeholders alike."

With Santiago as CEO, Dalet's mission remains to be the industry thought and solution leader in the news, media & entertainment, and sports content landscape with advanced cloud-native, AI, and automation solutions. This mission builds on Dalet's consistent, multi-year business momentum. Santiago is also committed to promoting strong leadership values, drawing inspiration from his personal life as the father of five daughters.

"As cloud and AI continue to disrupt and accelerate the industry into new territory, I am very excited to leverage Dalet's 34-year heritage, extensive industry expertise, and position as a trusted advisor," says Santiago. "I am passionate about establishing new standards in innovation, customer success, and execution while championing the values of inclusive leadership."

In addition to his role as CEO, Santiago will also be a Dalet investor and Board member. Carl Farrell, departs as CEO, leaving the business stronger and, pleasingly, will remain on Dalet's Board, ensuring continuity and strategic guidance.

Meet Santiago at NAB 2024

Santiago Solanas will be attending NAB 2024 in Las Vegas, April 14 - 17. He will be present on the Dalet booth 1713 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and speaking at the Dalet Executive Breakfast, taking place at the Sahara Hotel on Monday, April 15.

