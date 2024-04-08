Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to proceed with a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the NCIB, WonderFi intends to purchase up to 25,126,596 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 6.6% of the public float. As at March 31, 2024, there were 652,610,303 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Under the NCIB, other than purchases made under block purchase exemptions, WonderFi may purchase up to 257,899 Common Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months (being 1,031,596 Common Shares) prior to the TSX's acceptance of the notice of the NCIB.

The NCIB will commence on April 10, 2024 and will terminate upon the earliest of (i) April 9, 2025, (ii) the Company purchasing the maximum of 25,126,596 Common Shares, and (iii) the Company terminating the NCIB. Any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The board of directors of WonderFi believe that the NCIB represents an appropriate and desirable use of its available cash and is in the best interest of WonderFi and its shareholders. Any purchases made under the NCIB will be subject to favourable market conditions at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems.

Although the Company presently intends to purchase Common Shares under the NCIB, there can be no assurance that any such purchases will be completed.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi owns and operates leading digital asset businesses in Canada. WonderFi is the holding company for Bitbuy and Coinsquare, two of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms and SmartPay, a crypto payments processing platform.

With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $1.5 billion, WonderFi serves one of the largest crypto investor communities in Canada.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Media / Investor Relations

Charlie Aikenhead

Invest@wonder.fi

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the Company's NCIB and future purchases of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the inability of the Company to meet its expected revenue targets and revenue growth of SmartPay, each of which may be subject to market conditions and regulatory or other approvals which may be required in connection therewith; the inability to maintain current levels of user growth, account sign-ups, trading volumes and SmartPay transaction volumes due to competition and cyclical market conditions; changes to key personnel; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; and material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and compliance with extensive government regulation. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2023, as well as its most recent annual information form available on its SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the information contained in this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, WonderFi disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204640

SOURCE: WonderFi Technologies Inc.