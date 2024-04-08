AvAir and Finnair Build on Collaboration

Acquisition by AvAir of More than Half a Million Parts

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket and Finnair are pleased to announce that AvAir has acquired more than half a million parts from Finnair with more than 14,000 line items.

Finnair has worked with AvAir for more than 15 years, transacting more than 20,000 line items, historically. This asset management agreement grows this relationship to continue to bring value to Finnair's assets.

This inventory of rotable and consumable parts covers the following fleets: A319, A320, A321, A330, A350, ATR72-500 and EMB190 and will be relocated to AvAir's Chandler warehouse.

"Partnering with Finnair and propelling our relationship forward is a win-win allowing AvAir to expand its offerings and be solutions-oriented for our customers while providing an outlet for Finnair's assets," said Zach Hall, vice president of business development at AvAir.

"We are happy to continue to work with our long-term partner AvAir. This partnership not only allows us to invest and further expand our stocks but also ensures prudent asset management," said Pete Reinikkala, head of supply chain management at Finnair.

With more than 26 million in-stock components, AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or manage assets and inventories. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About Finnair

Finnair is a network airline, specializing in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, the Middle East, North America and Europe. Finnair is the only airline with year-round direct flights to Lapland. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do - Finnair intends to reach carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 13 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

