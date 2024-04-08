Anzeige
WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers to help Med Europe Terminal improve environmental performance

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 8 APRIL 2024 AT 3 PM. The large order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2024 order intake. The machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q4 of 2024.

The terminal, which is located in the Port of Marseille on France's south coast, already operates a fleet of Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers. The new hybrid straddle carriers are part of a fleet renewal programme aimed at improving the terminal's environmental performance.

Sylvain Pelligrini, Technical, Procurement, IT & Claims Director, Med Europe Terminal: "We are constantly striving to improve our environmental performance, and Kalmar's proven hybrid solution will help us take big steps forward in this area. We are looking forward to welcoming the new hybrid straddle carriers to our fleet at the end of the year and to continuing our long-standing partnership with Kalmar."

Herve Helluin, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar: "We are delighted to support Med Europe Terminal as they move towards more eco-efficient operations. Our proven hybrid solution, which can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines, continues to be an extremely popular choice among leading terminal operators around the world."


Further information for the press:

Herve Helluin, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar, tel. +33 44 2489 057, herve.helluin@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com


Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments

  • Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carrier (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b946dfb3-519b-415f-88e5-b8cf7ee79e37)
  • Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carrier (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/938e6a64-bbd6-47d7-8e66-b0ba578ab5b4)
  • Med Europe Terminal (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e407e4e-0a48-43fd-b163-55479b7774c1)

