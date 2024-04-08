Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2024 | 14:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AACSB International: AACSB Announces 2024 Class of Influential Leaders

Ninth annual initiative recognizes 22 impactful business school researchers

TAMPA, Fla., April 08, 2024, a group of 22 AACSB-accredited business school faculty demonstrating impact through their research.

Now in its ninth year, AACSB's Influential Leaders member spotlight program highlights the value that business schools bring to business and society-whether through the alumni who have used their business education to improve the industries and communities they serve, or the faculty leading positive impact through their research. All faculty from this year's class are from one of AACSB's more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide.

The 2024 honorees are advancing research in the areas of AI, healthcare, sustainability, finance, entrepreneurship, and more. The selected leaders exemplify the important role of business school faculty in developing new knowledge that provides timely and relevant solutions for business and societal challenges.

These faculty changemakers are using their expertise to encourage environmental responsibility, improve healthcare outcomes, enable digital innovation, empower marginalized populations, and transform investment practices.

"The 2024 Influential Leaders demonstrate the potential of business school research to address some of today's most critical challenges," said Lily Bi, AACSB president and CEO. "The knowledge they're producing will help inform and create real change in the world."

Each Influential Leader was nominated by their school, which shared inspiring research examples that demonstrate how the honoree leads in new knowledge creation, engages in timely solutions, and positively impacts business and society. Support for the 2024 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by Academic Partnerships.

The unique stories of each honoree are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

About AACSB
Established in 1916, AACSB International.

Contact:
Leah

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/132ed6d1-5e2e-46a6-938f-3a66eb6e935f


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.