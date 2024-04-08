First publicly available, CLO manager provided index for European CLO debt

Palmer Square Capital Management, a credit-focused asset management firm with over $30 billion in assets, has announced the launch of an index designed to benchmark the European collateralized loan obligation market.

The Palmer Square CLO EUR Debt Index is a rules-based observable pricing and total return index for European CLO debt. It is the first broadly available CLO manager provided index for European CLO debt. The data is broken out by tranche and includes total return information and statistics such as spread, yield and price. The index will be available to all Palmer Square clients for free and to non-clients as a free 12-month trial.

Christopher Long, Chairman and CEO of Palmer Square, said, "Investors around the world are increasingly seeking to gain access to the dynamic and growing European CLO market. With the launch of our European index, we are pleased to provide these investors with a convenient, manager affiliated, daily benchmark that previously was not broadly available to help them make informed investment decisions as they navigate markets."

Palmer Square has extensive credit investing experience across market cycles and is one of the most active issuers of CLOs. In 2023, the firm was leading issuer for European CLOs by volume and deal count. The firm is also an active third-party CLO investor, managing over $5B across the capital structure in both the US and Europe. Palmer Square developed the proprietary methodology for calculating the index by leveraging the experience of their skilled investment team.

Market participants who are not current Palmer Square clients and are interested in accessing the data should reach out to Palmer Square to set up a trial.

About Palmer Square Capital Management

Founded in 2009 by Chris Long with major offices in Kansas City and London, Palmer Square manages over $30 billion in fixed income/credit investments on behalf of a diverse client base inclusive of institutional investors, wealth management firms, and high net worth individuals (as of 12/31/23). The firm primarily focuses on Opportunistic Credit, Income Strategies, Private Credit, and CLOs while offering many product opportunities including mutual funds, separately managed accounts, private partnerships (including investments focused on the CLO market), CLOs, and a publicly-listed Business Development Company, Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE: PSBD).

Please note: Individuals cannot invest directly in any index. Further, the securities issued under the CLO transaction noted herein have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

