Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Lipum AB admitted to trading

With effect from April 09, 2024, the subscription rights in Lipum AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 18, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LIPUM TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922580 Order book ID: 330869 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 09, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Lipum AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 03, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LIPUM BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922598 Order book ID: 330870 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB