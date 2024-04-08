Total Comfort Group Promotes Christian Tunis to Client Success Manager, Enhancing Client Satisfaction Nationwide

Tunis to Drive Exceptional Client Relationships and Strategic Growth in New Role

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Total Comfort Group, a national industry leader in HVAC/R, electrical, and plumbing systems, is excited to announce the promotion of Christian Tunis to Client Success Manager. In his new role, Christian will leverage his extensive experience and expertise to drive exceptional client satisfaction and retention as the company continues to grow nationally.

A valued employee since 2018, Christian has been awarded the title of Client Success Manager following his leadership and contributions as Senior Account Manager. As Client Success Manager, Christian will spearhead efforts to deepen client relationships, ensuring each client receives personalized attention and tailored solutions to their unique needs.

Drawing upon his background in strategic account management, Christian will develop and execute comprehensive account plans to foster long-term partnerships and drive mutual success.

Moreover, Christian will serve as a dedicated advocate for clients within Total Comfort Group, championing their needs and interests across internal teams. By representing clients' voices and perspectives, Christian will play a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic direction and product development initiatives.

"We are thrilled to promote Christian Tunis to the role of Client Success Manager," said Daniel Eberenz, Vice President of Operations. "His proven track record of leadership and dedication to client satisfaction make him the ideal candidate to lead our client success efforts. We are confident that under Christian's guidance, we will continue to exceed our client's expectations and drive sustainable growth for Total Comfort Group."

Christian expressed his excitement about his new role, stating, "I am honored to take on this new challenge and continue serving our clients excellently. TCG has always been committed to delivering exceptional service, and I look forward to further enhancing our clients' experience and driving meaningful outcomes for their businesses."

With Christian at the helm as Client Success Manager, Total Comfort Group reaffirms its commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to clients nationwide.

For more information about Total Comfort Group and its comprehensive HVAC/R, electrical, and plumbing solutions, please visit www.total-cg.com.

About Total Comfort Group

Total Comfort Group is a leading commercial HVAC/R, electrical, and plumbing systems company. Since 2008, TCG has provided industry-leading installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services nationwide for multi-site commercial and retail operations. TCG takes pride in offering data-driven solutions, dependable technical consultation, on-schedule self-performance, and 24-hour support from our strategically located offices nationwide and a network of expert self-performing contractors. For more information, please visit www.total-cg.com.

