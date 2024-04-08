goTRG Saves 50 Million Pounds of Returned Products from Landfills and Recovers $5 Billion in Profits for Retailers

2023 Impact Report Reveals ROI on Returns Management and Reverse Logistics Solutions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / goTRG, a global leader in returns management SaaS, reverse supply chain, and ReCommerce services, has released its highly anticipated 2023 Impact Report. The report examines the profound economic and environmental ramifications of returns and the transformative role of reverse logistics companies in transforming the supply chain.

goTRG's business model and core principles are centered on processes that provide materials and products with a second life. goTRG's 2023 Impact Report highlights the company's achievements, including:

Managing nearly 50 million pounds of returns in 2023

Recovering a value of $5 billion in retail items for clients

Refurbishing or recycling 99% of items at goTRG's dedicated returns centers diverting returns from ending up in landfills

Expanding goTRG's business presence across five countries, employing over 1,000 people, and growing its warehouse space to nearly 1M square feet with eight dedicated returns centers

"We believe returns can be both profitable and environmentally mindful. Through intelligent software, value-added services, streamlined reverse infrastructures and the right network of ReCommerce channels, retailers can maximize profit recoveries," said Sender Shamiss, CEO of goTRG. "Reverse logistics processes that follow circular economy principles significantly reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions associated with returns. We take immense pride in our team's dedication to driving impactful positive change, but recognize that our journey does not end here. There is more work ahead as we continue to set new standards within the returns management and reverse logistics industry."

Traditional supply chains and forward logistics typically follow linear models, leading to the disposal of consumer-purchased materials in landfills, thus wasting their energy and resource value. The industry is currently witnessing a shift in supply chain dynamics towards prioritizing the advancement of a circular economy and prolonging a product's lifecycle. goTRG's 2023 Impact Report shows an increasing number of retailers integrating strategic returns management solutions into their core business models, rather than treating returns as an afterthought, an approach that enhances both environmental sustainability and business revenue.

"As we move forward, we will continue to listen, adapt and evolve, ensuring our operations are not just financially profitable, but also environmentally beneficial," said Steve Rop, COO of goTRG. "The journey of returns management is just the beginning and with the right partnerships and aligned values, the future of retail and meeting sustainability goals is promising."

To view goTRG's 2023 Impact report visit: https://www.gotrg.com/resources/blog/2023-impact-report

To learn more about goTRG visit: https://www.gotrg.com/

About goTRG

Co-founded by CEO Sender Shamiss in 2008, goTRG offers the only complete returns solution addressing each part of the post purchase process, from the point a return is initiated to its second shelf. With three core business units: SaaS, Supply Chain, and ReCommerce, goTRG solves returns for enterprise retailers, SMB brands, and 3P sellers. In an otherwise highly fragmented industry, goTRG's holistic returns management solutions deliver impactful results that boost revenue, improve customer satisfaction, and drive profitability. goTRG's sophisticated returns SaaS has intelligent features to save the sale, convert returns into store credits, and improve the customer journey. Their network of dedicated returns centers across North America specializes in value-add and 3PL services to refurbish products to like-new condition. goTRG's reCommerce solutions allow clients to list products back to their original sales channel or across 20+ wholesale and retail marketplaces including goWholesale, Direct Liquidation, and VIP Outlet, to maximize resale value and divert returns from landfills.

goTRG's accolades include the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) Innovation Solution Partner Award 2024, Business Intelligence Innovation Solution Partner Award 2022, Fast Company #1 Most Innovative Logistics Company Award 2021, Supply and Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award 2021, and Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies List 2021. As an industry pioneer and leader, goTRG conducts regular surveys and publishes authoritative industry reports that are frequently cited by media.

