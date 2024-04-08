Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2024) - Capital Markets Mongolia LLC (also known as "CMM") is pleased to announce the Mongolian Banking Forum in New York, bringing key stakeholders to promote Mongolia's growth potential to a global audience of investors and industry experts.

Collaborating with the Central Bank of Mongolia, the Finance Ministry of Mongolia, the Financial Regulatory Commission of Mongolia, and Mongolia's Banking Association, the Mongolian Banking Forum will be held on April 23 at Lotte New York Palace.

Confirmed delegates at the Forum include Lkhagvasuren Byadran, the Governor of the Central Bank of Mongolia, Bayarsaikhan Dembereldash, Chairman of Financial Regulatory Commission of Mongolia, Sonor Luvsandorj, Director General of Financial Policy Department of Ministry of Finance of Mongolia, banking executives and many distinguished guests from the sector.

Heavily digitized and adapted by financial technologies, the financial sector in Mongolia is dominated by the banking sector.

With a focus on navigating the diverse opportunities available in Mongolia, "Mongolian Banking Forum" promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees.

For more information and registration, please visit capitalmarkets.mn.

About CMM

CMM is a research and advisory firm offering a suite of services encompassing thorough market intelligence, financial communication, and investor relations. Our expertise extends to companies across diverse sectors and development stages, from foreign and domestic to private and growing enterprises to large corporations.

About Mongolia

Mongolia is one of the fastest-growing economies post-COVID-19. With an impressive 7% GDP growth in 2023, the economic surge is attributed to the unprecedented expansion in mineral sector. Strategically located next to China - the biggest commodity market in the world, Mongolia achieved the 21% increase in trade surplus year-on-year in 2023.

The Mongolian government aims to maintain a stable legal environment for foreign investment and provide favorable conditions for investment procedures and regulations. It declared 2023-2025 as the "Year of Visiting Mongolia" to bolster international awareness, stimulate tourism, drive economic growth and attract foreign investors.

