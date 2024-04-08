Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A3CSTV | ISIN: SE0015949771 | Ticker-Symbol: 9GY
GlobeNewswire
08.04.2024 | 15:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Subscription rights and paid subscription shares of USWE Sports AB admitted to trading

With effect from April 09, 2024, the subscription rights in USWE Sports AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 19, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   USWE TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921152              
Order book ID:  330872                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 09, 2024, the paid subscription shares in USWE Sports AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including May 10, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   USWE BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921160              
Order book ID:  330873                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
