Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Subscription rights and paid subscription shares of USWE Sports AB admitted to trading

With effect from April 09, 2024, the subscription rights in USWE Sports AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 19, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: USWE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921152 Order book ID: 330872 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 09, 2024, the paid subscription shares in USWE Sports AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 10, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: USWE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921160 Order book ID: 330873 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB