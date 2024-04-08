Cloudflare onboards enterprises under attack through Booz Allen collaboration, a fast track to Cloudflare's industry-leading Incident Response and DDoS mitigation

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced a collaboration with Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), to support enterprises under attack by providing expedited Under Attack as a Service (UAaaS) with 30-Day Rapid Response DDoS Mitigation, including continuous monitoring and protection. Under this new agreement, Booz Allen's Global Commercial clients facing a cyber attack will be connected to Cloudflare for immediate Incident Response. Now, Booz Allen clients that may fall victim to cyber attacks have a fast track to support when they need it most.

Malicious attacks like distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and ransomware can overwhelm Internet properties or corporate networks with traffic, causing disruptions in operations. In recent months, the world has faced some of the largest cyber attacks to-date. Last year, Cloudflare mitigated a record-breaking 71 million request-per-second DDoS attack-the largest reported HTTP DDoS attack on record at the time, and helped discover an online threat, dubbed "HTTP/2 Rapid Reset," that led to the largest attack in Internet history. To help mitigate the impact of this threat for the entire Internet ecosystem, Cloudflare quickly developed technology purpose-built to automatically block any attack leveraging Rapid Reset for its customers.

"Cloudflare is known for being able to stop the largest cyber attacks in the world. We stand ready, now working with Booz Allen, to onboard and work hand-in-hand with organizations for immediate protection during the most pressing times," said Mark Anderson, President of Revenue, Cloudflare. "Across the commercial sector, we are seeing attacks increase as threat vectors expand. Whether a domain is down, or the client is facing ransomware, any business under attack can rely on us for rapid response and mitigation."

Booz Allen clients that may be under attack will be connected to Cloudflare for rapid mitigation and continued protection. Combining Booz Allen's cyber expertise, with Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivering security and performance, enterprises can rely on rapid Incident Response while maintaining business operations.

"In today's interconnected environment, organizations in all sectors face the growing threat of attacks that can cause outages and disrupt operations," said Brendan Rooney, Booz Allen Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Incident Response. "The escalating threat of distributed denial-of-service attacks requires an expedited and effective mitigation solution. Working together, Cloudflare and Booz Allen will be able to guide organizations under attack to mitigation with protection and expertise when they are needed most."

Any global organization, of any sector, that is under cyber attack can rapidly onboard with Booz Allen and Cloudflare to benefit from:

Global Network Protection: Cloudflare runs one of the largest and most interconnected networks in the world, and has the largest global network of DDoS mitigation data centers. With its globally distributed data centers, the Cloudflare threat network absorbs and neutralizes attacks while keeping websites and Internet applications accessible to legitimate users.

Cloudflare runs one of the largest and most interconnected networks in the world, and has the largest global network of DDoS mitigation data centers. With its globally distributed data centers, the Cloudflare threat network absorbs and neutralizes attacks while keeping websites and Internet applications accessible to legitimate users. Comprehensive Guided Support: Booz Allen's Global Commercial Incident Response team will work closely with Cloudflare's Under Attack Threat Advisory Solution Engineer teams to mitigate attacks. The combined team support begins at the start, from first guiding an under attack client through the process of onboarding onto Cloudflare.

Booz Allen's Global Commercial Incident Response team will work closely with Cloudflare's Under Attack Threat Advisory Solution Engineer teams to mitigate attacks. The combined team support begins at the start, from first guiding an under attack client through the process of onboarding onto Cloudflare. Proactive Defenses: During a client's 30-day Incident Response period, the Cloudflare network continuously analyzes traffic patterns and identifies potential attacks, stepping in before any disruption. In order to be protected from future attacks, the Cloudflare team will conduct a complete cybersecurity evaluation, identifying solutions to implement for proactive defenses moving forward.

During a client's 30-day Incident Response period, the Cloudflare network continuously analyzes traffic patterns and identifies potential attacks, stepping in before any disruption. In order to be protected from future attacks, the Cloudflare team will conduct a complete cybersecurity evaluation, identifying solutions to implement for proactive defenses moving forward. Extensive Reporting on Attacks, Efforts, and Actions: Clients receive detailed reports on attack vectors, mitigation strategies, and overall network performance to gain valuable insights into remediation efforts.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Cloudflare Under Attack Hotline

Cloudflare Partnerships

Booz Allen Global Commercial Business

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog X LinkedIn Facebook Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare's partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton, the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare I'm Under Attack Mode, DDoS Protection, and Cloudflare Incident Alertsas well as Cloudflare's other products and technology, the benefits to Booz Allen's and Cloudflare's customers from using Cloudflare's products and technology, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's Global Head of Channels and Alliances, Booz Allen's SVP, Global Commercial Incident Response, and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2024, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare's forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare's forward-looking statements.

2024 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408290551/en/

Contacts:

Cloudflare, Inc.

press@cloudflare.com