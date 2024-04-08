Action Follows California-based Company's Recent Court Wins In Germany

Trial For Similar Patent Infringement Claim Begins in U.K. April 16

R2 Semiconductor ("R2"), a Third Point Ventures portfolio company, today announced it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Le Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris against the French subsidiaries of Intel Corp ("Intel") (Nasdaq: INTC) and its customers, Dell Technologies ("Dell") (NYSE: DELL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and HP Inc. (together "HP") (NYSE: HPE and HPQ). The filing comes shortly before the April 16 start of trial on the same European patent against Intel in the U.K.'s High Court of Justice, Patents Court in London.

R2's lawsuit in France is its latest action in defense of the groundbreaking patent covering integrated voltage regulation technology invented by R2 Founder and CEO David Fisher. The California-based company in February won judgments by the Dusseldorf Regional Court in Germany against Intel, Dell and HP, including injunctions that prohibit the sale, manufacture or importation of any chips that use R2's technology. Last month, the Higher Regional Court of Dusseldorf summarily denied Intel's attempt to halt those judgments, leaving the injunctions against both Intel and its customers untouched. R2 has since sued Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH (OTCMKTS: FJTSY) in the Dusseldorf Regional Court in Germany, claiming both companies are using infringing Intel chips, and seeking a further injunction against those companies.

"The invention we are protecting in Germany, the U.K., and now in France, is protected by patent throughout all of Europe. R2 is fortunate to have the means to enforce our rights to stop this egregious behavior by Intel," said R2 CEO David Fisher. "R2's integrated voltage regulation technology is critical to Intel's products in the PC, laptop, and server markets, yet R2 receives no recognition or compensation for our innovation, which was the result of years of work and effort. We are fully prepared to enforce the injunction in Germany, and look forward to the chance to demonstrate that Intel's products should be similarly enjoined, and damages paid, in the U.K. It is unfortunate that we must now seek further relief in other European countries, like France, but Intel seems intent on fighting in court as opposed to doing the right thing."

