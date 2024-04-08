Xtra Energy Corp. Receives Assay Results for the Arrance Antimony Prospect, Further Confirming the Presence of High-Grade Antimony Up to 22% Sb

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Pink:XTPT) is pleased to announce that it has received its third-party lab results from American Assay Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada, USA. These 16 rock samples were collected underground during the October 2023 exploration and sampling program led by exploration geologist Keith Diegel. The purpose was to further confirm the presence of high-grade antimony at the 100% owned Arrance Antimony Prospect, part of the company's flagship project, American Antimony, located about 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. (See Figure 1.)

Figure 1: Satellite View of the Arrance Antimony Prospect

The October 2023 sampling program consisted of 16 underground grab samples taken from five separate locations of the underground tunnel. The adit map composed below (See Figure 2.) by Keith Diegel has small callouts denoting the sample locations and their corresponding numbers. The initial interpretation of the results reveals significant stibnite mineralization on the A23-M1 muck sample, reaching as high as 222,000 ppm, or 22% Sb. This same A23-M1 hotspot also returned anomalous values in gold, silver, lead, and zinc, all further supporting the economic viability of the deposit. The company will utilize these results to design and plan future drilling campaigns and will publish additional targets for future exploration work. To view the full AAL Lab Report from the Arrance Antimony Prospect,click here.

Figure 2: Arrance Adit Map

Figure 3: Keith Diegel underground pulling samples

In response to the assay results, Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng., Chairman and CEO of XTPT, stated, "This is very exciting news, as not only does this testing further confirm the presence of high-grade antimony originally seen in our XRF testing ( see 6/23/2023 Press Release ), but it also adds more validity to our recently disclosed satellite imagery results ( see 3/27/2024 Press Release ) which correlated well with the high-grade results seen in this lab report. The image (see Figure 4.) below clearly reveals "High Correlation' right above the adit of the Arrance Antimony Prospect. This results in two drastically different testing methodologies, assays and satellite imaging, both pointing to high-grade antimony being abundant at the Arrance."

Figure 4: High-Resolution Satellite Imagery Results with location of Arrance Antimony Prospect Noted

About Xtra Energy Corporation

Xtra Energy Corporation is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony", approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corporation holds a 100% ownership in a 207 lode claim, 4276 acre antimony project surrounding the historically documented Antimony King Mine and covering all other documented antimony producers of the Bernice Mining District. The Company is seeking to develop this expanding portfolio of antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

