Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Unit rights and paid subscription units of Cortus Energy AB admitted to trading

With effect from April 09, 2024, the unit rights in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 23, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922416 Order book ID: 330871 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 09, 2024, the paid subscription units in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 20, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021922424 Order book ID: 330911 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB