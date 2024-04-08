Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F602 | ISIN: US57636Q1040 | Ticker-Symbol: M4I
Tradegate
08.04.24
15:45 Uhr
438,60 Euro
-1,65
-0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MASTERCARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASTERCARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
438,20438,4015:47
439,00439,6015:49
ACCESSWIRE
08.04.2024 | 15:38
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mastercard: Complex Not Complicated

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Mastercard

Hosted by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, the Global Inclusive Growth Summit returns on April 18, 2024 and will feature Rosario Dawson, Melinda French Gates, Aria Mia Loberti, Dr. Albert Bourla, Rohini Nilekani, Michael Froman, and more. The 2024 Global Inclusive Growth Summit advances real solutions to today's most pressing challenges through collaboration and candid conversation among entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers and emerging changemakers.

First held in 2019, the Summit assembles a dynamic group of cross-sector leaders who collectively address topics including financial inclusion, data science for social impact, emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, climate and the environment, women's economic empowerment and place-based development. After a decade of impact, we're excited to continue the great dialogue and work focused on driving and creating inclusive growth for all. Virtual registration is now live.

As we look forward to coming back together in person and virtually, we offer these highlights from the 2023 event, hosted by Mastercard and the Aspen Institute.

To learn more, visit: globalinclusivegrowthsummit.com

Originally Published July 14, 2023 by Mastercard

Lilly Singh knows a thing or two about the power of storytelling. With an unshakable belief that stories can guide us to a better world, Lilly has pushed the limits of possibility throughout her career - from her trailblazing start as a digital creator to the first woman of color to host a network late-night TV show in over thirty years.

Through stories across film, television and advocacy, Lilly continues to break new ground, challenging entrenched gender and cultural norms to advance equity and transform the way the world sees and values women and girls.

In this one-on-one, Singh and Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth Founder and President Shamina Singh get candid about the importance of forging your own path and creating space for others to do the same.

To learn more, visit: globalinclusivegrowthsummit.com

Follow along the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth's journey to advance equitable and sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion around the world

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mastercard
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.