First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - increase

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 10 April 2024. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: Monsenso -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061277977 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 50,564,223 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 15,901,994 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 66,466,317 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.27 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S