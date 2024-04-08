Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
Heute im Fokus: Ad-hoc! Wo die Börsencommunity jetzt rein will? - Die nächste 300%-Rallye ante portas?
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849
08.04.2024
Wood Group (John) Plc - Notice of AGM 2024 and Publication of Annual report and financial statements 2023

Wood Group (John) Plc - Notice of AGM 2024 and Publication of Annual report and financial statements 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

The 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, UK on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 11.00am.

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
  • Annual report and financial statements 2023
  • Proxy Form 2024

The above documents will also be available on the Company's website at woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Please refer to the important information in the Notice of Meeting in relation to participation in the AGM this year.

Shareholders are welcome to attend the AGM in person. Should it be no longer possible for shareholders to attend the meeting in person, due to unforeseen circumstances or if changes are required to be made to the AGM arrangements, we will notify shareholders as early as possible before the date of the meeting through a public announcement made via a Regulatory Information Service. Any updates to the position will also be included on our website at woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

The voting results from the AGM will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service and as soon as practicable following the AGM on the Company's website at woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the AGM via our website at woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

A summary of questions received, and their respective answers, will be published following the meeting on our website at woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary


