Nava Health to Open Sixth Center in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan Area

New Hunt Valley, Maryland Center Expands the Company's Footprint to Meet Growing Demand for Integrative Care

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Nava Health, a leader in integrative and functional medicine, has begun construction on a new location at 118 Shawan Road in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre in Hunt Valley, Maryland. With this addition, Nava is accelerating its mission to revolutionize healthcare in the National Capital Region and addressing the growing demand for its services in the area. The Hunt Valley Center will be the Company's sixth location in the region and is expected to open in July 2024. Nava also plans to open an additional Center in Annapolis, MD, in 2024.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey toward optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues, regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function, and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

The new location in Hunt Valley cements Nava Health's undisputed leadership in the integrative healthcare landscape for the Baltimore-Washington metro area. This strategic expansion adds to the Company's thriving Columbia and Bethesda, Maryland centers. Nava also has two existing centers in Ashburn and Fairfax in Northern Virginia.

"Nava Health was founded on the principle that everyone deserves personalized healthcare solutions driven by data, with a focus on preventative measures that go beyond simply treating symptoms," said Bernie Dancel, CEO of Nava Health. "Our centers have been well-received in the Baltimore-Washington, DC market, and by opening a center in Hunt Valley, we aim to offer even greater accessibility and empower residents to take charge of their well-being through a combination of cutting-edge treatments and personalized lifestyle solutions."

The strategic Maryland expansion strengthens the company's established presence in the National Capital region, further solidifying its position as the leading provider of comprehensive integrative services.

Nava Health in Hunt Valley will be on Shawan Road in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, a vibrant outdoor shopping center offering a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience. Established in 2003, it boasts over fifty-five stores, restaurants, and services, providing residents with various options for their everyday needs and wants. With ample free parking and easy access, Hunt Valley Towne Centre is a popular destination for the community.

With new locations planned up and down the East Coast and as far south as Florida, Nava is aggressively pursuing opportunities to expand its footprint and raise its profile as a premier provider of integrative medicine.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice that combines integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more visit navacenter.com.

