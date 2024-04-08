Anzeige
08.04.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO/OSL Tracker Certificates

As from April 9, 2024, the following instrument will change market segment to
STO Tracker Certificates. 

Instrument      ISIN     New Segment       
TRACKER CO2 NORDNET SE0021748332 STO Tracker Certificates



As from April 9, 2024, the following instruments will change market segment to
OSL Tracker Certificates. 

Instrument            ISIN     New Segment       
TRACKER FTSE 100 NORDNET N    NO0013157545 OSL Tracker Certificates
TRACKER HAFNI X1 NORDNET N    NO0012995812 OSL Tracker Certificates
TRACKER OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N NO0013157594 OSL Tracker Certificates



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
