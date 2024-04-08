Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO/OSL Tracker Certificates

As from April 9, 2024, the following instrument will change market segment to STO Tracker Certificates. Instrument ISIN New Segment TRACKER CO2 NORDNET SE0021748332 STO Tracker Certificates As from April 9, 2024, the following instruments will change market segment to OSL Tracker Certificates. Instrument ISIN New Segment TRACKER FTSE 100 NORDNET N NO0013157545 OSL Tracker Certificates TRACKER HAFNI X1 NORDNET N NO0012995812 OSL Tracker Certificates TRACKER OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N NO0013157594 OSL Tracker Certificates For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.