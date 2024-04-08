Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): 2023 - delivering strategy with strong profit growth The saying goes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. ABG's 2023 results proved that the strategic positioning of the group, as a relationship bank, has created enormous value. Key highlights were i) PBT £47.1m (2022: £20.0m), ii) operating income £178.9m (2022: £137.4m), iii) average net margin 5.7% (2022: 5.1%), iv) EPS +103% to 222.8p, v) total dividend for the year of 46p (2022: 42p), vi) net assets of £252.4m (2022: £212.0m), NAV per share of 1,547p (2022: 1,411p), vii) CET1 ratio of 13.0% (2022: 11.6%), and total capital ratio of 15.2% (2022: 14.0%). Customer deposits grew 21% to £3.8bn, loans by 6% to £2.3bn and FUM by 29% to £1.71bn. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/arbuthnot-2023-delivering-strategy-with-strong-profit-growth/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co

