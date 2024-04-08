Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Punctual Pros, a Leading Franchisee of Authority Brands, On its Acquisition by Broad Sky Partners

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Adds Another Successful Transaction within the Residential Services Franchisee Sector

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Punctual Pros ("the Company"), a leading franchisee within Authority Brands, by Broad Sky Partners, a middle market private equity firm focused on business services and consumer services businesses. Based in Lancaster, PA, the Company operates as a franchisee of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky Electrical.

Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank known for its deep experience with entrepreneur and family-owned businesses, acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Punctual Pros on the transaction. The transaction was led by Patrick Galleher (Managing Partner), Brian Alas (Managing Director), Clayton Patton (Vice President), Colby Carter (Associate), and Nick Logue (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boxwood continues to solidify its reputation as the premier advisor within franchising. Punctual Pros marks the 2nd franchisee transaction within Authority Brands and the 7th residential franchisee transaction across the sector.

Brian Alas, Managing Director at Boxwood Partners, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership's potential, stating, "Broad Sky's strategic investment will empower Punctual Pros with essential resources and strategic insight, catalyzing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities in existing and new markets."

Established in 1958 as The Rohrer Company, Punctual Pros stands as a formidable entity within Authority Brands, boasting 113 full-time employees, including 65 trade professionals, and servicing 240 zip codes across the Lancaster, PA metropolitan area.

"We are grateful for the Boxwood team for their expert guidance and partnership throughout this process," said Matt Buckwalter, Founder and CEO of Punctual Pros. "The Boxwood team's intimate knowledge of both the franchise and residential services sectors were an invaluable asset in our negotiations, and we are extremely thankful that they helped us land such a fantastic partner in Broad Sky."

"We were attracted to the strength of leaders Matt Buckwalter and Aaron Buckwalter who, along with their team, have driven key operational metrics and cultivated a values-driven, people-first culture. We look forward to supporting the Punctual Pros team, commented Jonathan Marlow, Partner at Broad Sky Partners. "We appreciate Boxwood's help in assisting us get this one across the finish line."

Troy Rider and Paul Mattaini from Barley Snyder served as legal counsel to Punctual Pros while Brian Wassel and Andrew Rice from Trout CPA acted as the accounting advisor.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com

About Broad Sky Partners

Broad Sky Partners is a private equity firm that partners with leading middle market business services and consumer services companies. The firm offers a differentiated approach to sector-focused, thematic investing and value creation. Its Portfolio Resource Group is dedicated to helping companies capitalize on growth opportunities. Broad Sky is based in New York City. To learn more, visit www.broadskypartners.com

About Punctual Pros

Punctual Pros is a leading franchisee operator of three residential services brands, including One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and Mister Sparky Electrical. Originally founded in 1958, the Company provides services to homes across Central Pennsylvania and surrounding areas covering 240 zip codes.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,800 territories operated by more than 1,200 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

CONTACT:

tnortman@fishmanpr.com

847.945.1300

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com