TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and SONATRACH have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of concluding a hydrocarbon contract in the north-east Timimoun region, under the aegis of Law n°19-13 governing hydrocarbon activities.

This Memorandum of Understanding outlines the realization of a work program for the appraisal and development of gas resources in the North-East Timimoun region, in synergy with existing processing facilities for production from the Timimoun field, to reduce costs and emissions.

"This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared willingness to expand our strategic partnership with SONATRACH", said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Middle East North Africa, Exploration Production at TotalEnergies

Earlier this year, TotalEnergies and SONATRACH have extended their cooperation in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by extending their contractual relationship until 2025. In 2025, SONATRACH will thus be delivering two million tonnes of LNG to TotalEnergies at the port of Fos-Cavaou, near Marseille, which will contribute directly to the security of energy supply in France and Europe.

About TotalEnergies in Algeria

TotalEnergies is a long-standing player in the Algerian energy sector. Present in the country through its various subsidiaries. The Company is active in oil and gas exploration and production through its interests in the Tin Fouyé Tabankort and Timimoun gas fields, the Berkine Basin oil fields (Blocks 404a and 208) and liquefied natural gas via supply contracts with Sonatrach. In 2023, the Company produced 51 kboe/d (group share) in Algeria through its interests in the TFT II and Timimoun gas fields and in the Berkine Basin oil fields (blocks 404a and 208). Downstream, TotalEnergies Lubrifiants Algérie SPA and TotalEnergies Bitumes Algérie SPA market lubricants and bitumen. This integrated model ensures synergies between the various activities and provides a comprehensive offering based on innovation, complementarity, and value creation. TotalEnergies is committed to supporting economic development by launching new investment programs that contribute to the country's development.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

