Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Yamaha Japan) and its U.S. subsidiary, Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (Yamaha USA), today announced a strategic partnership with Shippeo, a leading provider of real-time transportation visibility solutions. Shippeo will provide Yamaha with superior visibility and predictive insights across its entire global supply chain, encompassing ocean, railroad and over the road transportation.

Enhanced Visibility Across the Supply Chain

Yamaha Japan will leverage Shippeo's global network to gain complete coverage of all ocean containers transporting its goods. This includes real-time visibility into all ocean carriers, terminals, ports, and ships, along with predictive arrival estimates. Shippeo's platform ingests data from various sources, including ocean carriers, satellite providers, schedules, and its own proprietary data models, to create a unified and comprehensive view of all shipments.

Seamless Integration and Actionable Insights

Shippeo's solution seamlessly integrates with Yamaha's existing systems, providing both a web-based application and data transmission into Yamaha's SAP solutions. Additionally, Shippeo offers a suite of readily available and configurable business intelligence reports, enabling Yamaha to gain valuable insights across various aspects of their supply chain.

Tangible Value for Yamaha

By partnering with Shippeo, Yamaha expects to achieve significant benefits, including:

Superior customer experience: Enhanced transparency and reliability through real-time visibility and arrival predictions for Yamaha customers, partners, and dealers.

Improved operational efficiency: Optimized lead time management, warehouse management, and personnel productivity.

Enhanced cost control: Reduced freight spend and related costs through better visibility and proactive management of detention, demurrage, and accessorial fees.

Improved transportation vendor management: Data-driven insights to optimize carrier selection and performance based on key metrics like on-time delivery and shipment accuracy.

"We are truly excited about this new strategic partnership with Shippeo and the benefits that it will most certainly bring to easing our Global Supply Chain challenges, simply from providing more seamless administrative and global visibility, "said Isamu "Sam" Kuru of Yamaha Motor Company Japan's logistics Division. "The benefits to both our distributors and ultimately our Yamaha dealerships and business to business partners and end users will prove invaluable to our entire company."

"It's an honor to partner with an industry pioneer like Yamaha Motor Company," said Christopher Mazza, SVP International Growth at Shippeo. "Our leading real-time visibility solution empowers Yamaha to deliver exceptional value to their customers and end users by offering superior visibility and actionable insights across all transport modes. This will enhance the resilience of Yamaha's global supply chain operations, ensuring enhanced transparency and reliability."

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport.

Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Arlanxeo, Barilla, Birra Peroni, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, DP World, Evonik, Fujifilm, Jaguar Land Rover, Hartmann Group, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L'Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, XPO Logistics and Yamaha Motor, trust Shippeo to track more than 50 million shipments per year across 130 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240408354099/en/

Contacts:

Daria Sainani

Head of Marketing

Shippeo

+33(0)6 76 20 37 72

daria.sainani@shippeo.com