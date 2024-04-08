Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Qlife Holding AB TO 4

At the request of Qlife Holding AB, Qlife Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from April 9, 2024. Security name: QLIFE TO4 ---------------------------- Short name: QLIFE TO 4 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021513330 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 330932 ---------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO 4 entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Qlife Holding AB. The exercise price when exercising the warrant has been set to SEK 0.02 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip June 7, 2024 - June 21, 2024 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 18, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50.