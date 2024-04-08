Urethral Dilator Market to reach $390.1 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Urethral Dilators Market was valued at US$ 243.3 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 390.1 Million by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Urethral dilators are medical devices used to widen or enlarge the urethra and are commonly used during urological procedures or to treat urethral strictures. They come in different sizes and are made of materials such as metal, plastic, or silicone.

Market Dynamics:

The Urethral Dilators Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urethral strictures, which is leading to a growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options such as urethral dilators. Additionally, technological advancements in urethral dilators are also contributing to market growth by providing safer and more effective treatment options for patients.

Global Urethral Dilators Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $243.3 million Estimated Value by 2031 $390.1 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Usage, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing number of kidney stone removal surgery • Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries • Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disorders Restraints & Challenges • High cost of urethral dilator devices • Risk of infection associated with dilatation procedures

Market Trends:

One key trend in the Urethral Dilators Market is the increasing adoption of hydrophilic-coated urethral dilators, which help reduce friction and trauma during procedures, resulting in improved patient outcomes. Another trend is the rising demand for reusable urethral dilators, driven by cost-effectiveness and environmental sustainability considerations among healthcare providers.

Market Opportunities:

The market for urethral dilators is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of urethral strictures. Urethral strictures are a common condition, especially in men, leading to narrowing of the urethra and causing difficulties in urination. This has led to an increased demand for urethral dilators, which are used to widen the urethra and alleviate the symptoms of urethral strictures.

With a dominating segment being urethral stricture applications, the market for urethral dilators is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years. Hospitals are the major end-users for urethral dilators, further driving the market growth. The key players in this market, such as B. Braun Melsungen AG and Cook Medical, are focusing on developing innovative products to meet the growing demand for urethral dilators.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, such as urethral dilatation, is also contributing to the market opportunity for urethral dilators. Minimally invasive procedures offer several advantages over traditional surgical methods, including shorter recovery times, reduced pain, and lower risk of complications. Urethral dilators play a crucial role in these procedures by facilitating the dilation of the urethra without the need for major surgery.

With a dominating region being North America, the market for urethral dilators is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period. Key players like BD and MED pro Medical BV are investing in research and development to introduce advanced urethral dilators with improved features and better patient outcomes. This increasing focus on innovation is expected to drive the market for urethral dilators in the coming years.

Key Market Takeaways:

Urethral Dilators is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the rising prevalence of urethral strictures and the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

On the basis of usage, the disposable segment is expected to hold a dominant position due to its convenience and cost-effectiveness.

In terms of applications, urethral stricture is the dominating segment driving market growth. Hospitals are the major end-users of urethral dilators, further fueling market demand.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Key players operating in the Urethral Dilators market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cook Medical, and MED pro Medical BV, who are focusing on innovation to meet the growing demand for urethral dilators. This market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of urethral strictures and the shift towards minimally invasive procedures.

Market Segmentation:

By Usage:

Disposable

Reusable

By Application:

Urethral Stricture

Meatal Stenosis

Kidney Stone Removal

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- Germany

- U.K.

- Spain

- France

- Italy

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- South Africa

- GCC Countries

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

