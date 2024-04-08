Independent Advisor Solar says there were 189,826 MCS-certified solar installations in the United Kingdom last year, up 37. 5% year on year. The researchers have also identified the 10 regions with the most solar panels installations to date. There were 189,826 solar installations deployed under the UK Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) last year, according to a report from Independent Advisor Solar, a team from the Independent newspaper's Independent Advisor service. The figure is a 37. 5% year-on-year increase on 2022, when there were 138,020 installations, the researchers said. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...