The World Bank's Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project is funding a tender for solar and storage in Togo, with a bid deadline of June 4. A tender has opened for the design, supply and installation of a PV plant and storage system in Togo, as part of the World Bank's Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project. Interested bidders are asked to contact the RESPITE Regional Project Coordination Unit (RCU) for the tender documents, which can be purchased for $200. Online guidance says the project's execution time should be between 12 and 16 months. Bids will include a technical ...

